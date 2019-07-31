Joey Wentz Traded to Detroit Tigers Organization

MOBILE, AL - The Atlanta Braves made the following roster move before tonight's 6:35 pm game in Mobile, Alabama, which affects the Mississippi Braves roster. LHP Joey Wentz has been traded to the Detroit Tigers organization.

Wentz, 21, was traded to Detroit, along with former M-Braves OF Travis Demeritte in exchange for RHP Shane Greene. Wentz started in 20 games for Mississippi this season with a record of 5-8 with a 4.72 ERA (54 ER/103.0 IP), 100 strikeouts and 45 walks, with opposing batters hitting .239 and a WHIP of 1.31.

The Lawrence, Kansas native reached the 100-strikeout milestone in his last appearance on July 27 where he struck out four batters across 3.2 innings. Over his past ten starts, Wentz has a record of 3-4 with a 4.67 ERA (28 ER/54.0 IP) giving up 49 hits and striking out 61 batters and walking 24.

Last season, Made 16 starts for High-A Florida and went 3-4 with a 2.28 ERA (17 ER/67.0 IP) and 53 strikeouts. His 2.28 ERA was lowest among all Atlanta farmhands with at least 15 starts. Made five consecutive scoreless starts from 6/21-7/14, tossing 29.0 scoreless innings with 17 hits, three walks, and 21 strikeouts. Set a Fire Frogs record with 32-consecutive scoreless innings pitched from June 13 - July 19.

In 2017, Wentz was named MiLB.com Organization All-Star, Post-Season All-Star for Low-A Rome, Baseball America Low-Class A All-Star, and Most Outstanding Pitcher for Low-A Rome.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Wentz with their 40th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Shawnee Mission East High School in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

