Slow Start Costs Sparks
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks News Release
Game 38: Los Angeles Sparks (7-31) at Seattle Storm (23-15)
September 15, 2024
Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists
Sparks 15 23 27 22 87 Dearica Hamby (25 Dearica Hamby (11) Odyssey Sims (5)
Storm 24 28 21 17 90 Nneka Ogwumike (23) Nneka Ogwumike (7) Skylar Diggins-Smith (6)
First Quarter:
The Sparks' first basket didn't come until 8:12, courtesy of an Odyssey Sims jumper
Rickea Jackson got her own offensive rebound, and put up a free-throw line shot for her first basket of the afternoon
Stephanie Talbot found Rickea Jackson with a wrap-around pass for Los Angeles' first three of the game, 22-13 Storm
Li Yueru grabbed a game-high-tying four rebounds in the first, including two on the offensive glass
There were two lead changes and two ties in the quarter
Second Quarter:
Odyssey Sims opened second quarter scoring for Los Angeles, scoring the first three baskets, all unassisted
Zia Cooke scored her first basket- a mid-range pull-up, courtesy of an Odyssey Sims assist
On back-to-back possessions, Rae Burrell crashed the offensive glass and got the ball to Dearica Hamby who scored; first for a layup, second for a triple...43-32, Seattle
Hamby posted a game-high six rebounds in the first half, with four coming in the second quarter. She also led the Sparks in scoring in the quarter with seven points
Third Quarter:
Rickea Jackson found Dearica Hamby for the Sparks first bucket of the second half; two possessions later, Hamby returned the favor, finding a cutting Jackson to score
Hamby recorded a steal, passed the ball ahead to Odyssey Sims who found a running Hamby to score...on the following possession, Hamby rebounded a Sims miss and put it back bringing LA within nine points
Hamby scored a game-high 12 points (5-for-7 FG) in the third quarter
With a made free throw at 1:17, Rickea Jackson recorded her 500th point in the W...she followed up the next possession putting in her second three of the game
The Sparks went on a 12-4 run to end the quarter
Fourth Quarter:
Odyssey Sims stole the ball from Skylar Diggins-Smith on back-to-back possessions, first finding a streaking Kia Nurse for a layup, and took it to the house by herself for the second score, bringing Los Angeles within seven
The Sparks went on a 24-10 run to cut their deficit to two points, 77-75
In transition, Dearica Hamby found a sprinting Rickea Jackson to finish the layup...79-77 Storm
Sims attacked the basket strong and scored to tie the game....on the next possession, Sims stole the ball (5th of the night, 3rd of the quarter) and scored in transition to give the Sparks a 81-79 lead; it was L.A.'s first lead since it held a 6-4 advantage
Down one with 1:11 to go, Hamby drained two free throws to regain the lead
Down one with 21.1 remaining, Odyssey Sims attacked the basket but missed, Rae Burrell got the offensive rebound but turned it over, sending Skylar Diggins-Smith to the charity stripe where she made both free throws
With 3.0 to go, Jackson had a look at a three-pointer but missed
Sims totaled 10 points and two assists which accounted for four points in the quarter, accounting for 63.6% of L.A.'s points in the quarter. She also had three steals in the fourth
Main Takeaways:
Rickea Jackson (22 PTS, 7-for-16 FG, 2-for-5 3PT, 6-for-7 FT, 2 STL) reached 500 points in her career. If her shooting splits hold over the final two games of the season, she will become the first WNBA player to score 500+ points during a rookie season, while shooting at least 46% from the field, 35% from three and 75% from the free-throw line
Odyssey Sims (20 PTS, 5 AST, 4 STL) became the seventh Spark ever (and eighth WNBA player this season) to post at least 20 points, five assists and four steals in a game. She joined Candace Paker, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Lindsey Harding, Jordin Canada and Mwadi Mabika on the list. The other WNBA players to accomplish the feat this season are Dearica Hamby, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Arike Ogunbowale, Caitlin Clark, Rhyne Howard and Skylar Diggins-Smith
Dearica Hamby totaled game highs in points (25 on 10-for-17 FG, 1-for-2 3PT, 4-for-5 FT) and rebounds (11), notching her 42nd career double-double and her 16th of the season. This ties two-time WNBA MVP and seven-time All-Star Elena Delle Donne for 32nd all-time. The All-Star also tallied four assists, one steal and one block
Rae Burrell matched her career high with three steals, which she also recorded Sept. 6 in Chicago
Stephanie Talbot picked up her 300th career assist in the game
The Sparks shot 90.0% (18-for-20) from the free-throw line and 45.2% from the field (33-for-73), also tallying a season-high 13 steals. L.A. scored 58 of its points in the paint, outscoring Seattle in the key by 10
The Sparks close out the regular season at home against the Phoenix Mercury (Sept. 17) and away vs. the Minnesota Lynx (Sept. 19).
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024
- Slow Start Costs Sparks - Los Angeles Sparks
- Liberty Topped by Lynx - New York Liberty
- Fever Round out Regular Season Home Schedule with Win against Dallas - Indiana Fever
- Ogunbowale Reaches 4,000 Career Points as Wings Edged at Fever, 110-109 - Dallas Wings
- Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information - September 15 - Washington Mystics
- Fever Guard Tandem Leads Indiana Past Dallas in Stunning Display of Offense - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream 76, Washington Mystics 73 - Atlanta Dream
- September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories
- Slow Start Costs Sparks
- Sparks Gameday Information
- 9/10 Sparks Gameday Information
- Sparks Gameday Notes
- Sparks Gameday Notes