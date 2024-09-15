Mystics vs. Dream Postgame Information - September 15

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







September 15, 2024

Dream 76- Mystics 73 (OT)

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Dream (76) Charles (20) Charles (10) Canada (5)

Mystics (73) Atkins (16) Dolson (6) Samuelson, Sykes (3)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of today's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics overcame a 12-point third quarter deficit to force overtime before falling to the Dream, 76-73.

This was the Washington's second overtime game this season (last: 6/27/24 vs Connecticut)

Washington's bench outscored Atlanta's bench 38-6, with Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (13) and Sika Koné (11) leading the charge.

Ariel Atkins' 16 points led the team in scoring.

She set a career-high in three pointers made in a season with 71 made threes this season, surpassing her previous high of 70 made threes in 2022.

Ariel is the third player in franchise history to record multiple seasons with 70+ made three-point field goals, joining Kristi Toliver (2) and Ivory Latta (3).

Atkins is one of three Mystics players to make 70+ three pointers this season, joining Stefanie Dolson and Julie Vanloo. This is the first time in franchise history that two players have accomplished that feat in the same season.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the bench in scoring with 13 points.

Walker-Kimbrough surpassed Ivory Latta (263, 2017 season) for second all-time in bench points in a season in Mystics history (269) .She now needs three more points off the bench this season to break Tianna Hawkins' franchise record for a season (272, 2019 season).

Sika Koné tied a career-high, scoring 11 points for the second time in the last three games. (last: 9/11/2024 @ CHI)

Koné has scored 39 points over the last five games (9/5-9/15), which is the most points she has scored in a five-game span in her career.

Over that span, Koné is averaging 7.8 points per game, which is 5 points above her season average (2.8).

Stefanie Dolson pulled down six rebounds, leading the team in that category for the 12th time this season.

Julie Vanloo has recorded 70 made threes this year after making a three in tonight's game.

She is the sixth rookie to record 70+ made threes in WNBA history, tying Kelsey Mitchell (2018 season) for fifth all-time.

She is the fourth player in Mystics history to reach that mark, and the only one to accomplish it as a rookie.

Vanloo (169) is eight assists away from Temeka Johnson's rookie franchise-high of 177 set in 2005.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.