September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNESOTA LYNX 88, NEW YORK LIBERTY 79

BARCLAYS CENTER, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2024

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Minnesota Lynx Carleton - 19 Collier - 13 McBride - 6

New York Liberty Stewart - 38 Stewart - 18 Ionescu - 8

Lynx Notes

Bridget Carleton ended today's game with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and a season-high tying 5-of-7 shooting from three, along with two rebounds, two assists and one block in 37:18 minutes of play. This marks Carleton's ninth 15+ point game of the season and the 11th such game of her career (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana). The Lynx hold a record of 7-2 this season and 8-3 all-time in games when Carleton contributes 15+ points.

Carleton's five three-pointers in marks the third time this season she has converted on at least five three-point attempts (MR: July 14, 2024 vs. Indiana). She joins teammate Kayla McBride as the only members of the Lynx to have three or more such games this season.

Ending tonight's contest with a new season total of 86 made threes, Bridget Carleton now ranks third in Lynx franchise history for most threes made in a single season. She trails Katie Smith's 2000 total of 88 three-pointers and teammate Kayla McBride's current season 103+ three-pointers.

Shooting 5-of-7 (71.4%) from three tonight, Bridget Carleton joins Stefanie Dolson, Marina Mabrey and teammate Kayla McBride as the only players to have multiple games of 5+ made threes on 70%+ shooting from behind the arc this season (MR: June 11, 2024 at Las Vegas).

Napheesa Collier finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, a team-high 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 32:59 minutes of action. This marks Collier's 18th double-double of the season, joining Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson and Tina Charles as the only players to have 18+ double-doubles this season.

Collier's 18 double-doubles this season ranks her 2024 season third for most double-doubles in Lynx franchise history, trailing Sylvia Fowles' 2017 (20) and 2018 (22) seasons.

With her 18 points on 61.5% shooting from the field,13 rebounds, three steals, one block and no turnovers contribution in today's game, Collier becomes the only player in the WNBA this season to have a 15+ point/60%+ FG%/10+rebound/3+steal/1+block game with no turnovers. She joins Sylvia Fowles as the only players in Lynx franchise history to have such a game (MR: July 22, 2016 vs. Seattle).

Intercepting a Betnijah Laney-Hamilton pass at the 3:56 mark of the third quarter, Collier officially surpassed Seimone Augustus for third all-time in steals in Lynx franchise history. She now has a new career total of 269.

Courtney Williams ended with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, three rebounds, five assists and one block in 29:17 minutes of play. This marks her eighth 15+ point/5+assist game of the season (32nd career) (MR: September 1,2024 vs. Chicago). Williams is 21-11 through her career and the Lynx are 7-1 this season when she contributes such a game.

Myisha Hines-Allen ended today's game with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, six rebounds and two assists in 19:40 minutes of action off of the bench. This marks her fifth 10+ point/5+ rebound performance as a reserve this season (12th career) (MR: September 13, 2024 vs. Chicago). Hines-Allen holds a career record of 7-5 and the Lynx are 3-0 when she contributes such a game.

With her 10+ point/5+ rebound performance off of the bench, Hines-Allen joins Cheyenne-Parker Tyus as the only players to have 5+ such games in reserve minutes this season.

Team Notes

Winning their 29th game of the season in today's contest, the Lynx have set a franchise record for wins in a season, surpassing their previous high of 28 wins that they set during the 2016 WNBA season, finishing with a 28-6 record.

Finishing this season with a 2-1 record against the Liberty this season, the Lynx will finish as the only team to hold a winning record against New York. Their previous win came on May 25 when they beat the Liberty 84-67.

Holding the Liberty to 27-of-69 (39.1%) shooting from the field in today's game, the Lynx now hold a record of 164-8 since the 2011 season when holding opponents to under 40% shooting from the field. They are 14-1 this season in such games.

With both McBride (103) and Carleton (86) having 85+ made-three pointers this season, the join Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell as the only pairs of teammates to each have 85+ made three pointers this season. They both join Katie Smith as the only players to have such a season in Lynx franchise history.

Liberty Notes

Breanna Stewart led the effort for New York, ending with 38 points, 18 rebound, one assist and two steals in 36:20 minutes of action.

Next Game

The Lynx road trip will continue as they take on the Connecticut Sun this Tuesday, September 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen on Bally Sports North Extra and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024

September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.