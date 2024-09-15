September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNESOTA LYNX 88, NEW YORK LIBERTY 79
BARCLAYS CENTER, SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2024
High Points High Rebounds High Assists
Minnesota Lynx Carleton - 19 Collier - 13 McBride - 6
New York Liberty Stewart - 38 Stewart - 18 Ionescu - 8
Lynx Notes
Bridget Carleton ended today's game with a season-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field and a season-high tying 5-of-7 shooting from three, along with two rebounds, two assists and one block in 37:18 minutes of play. This marks Carleton's ninth 15+ point game of the season and the 11th such game of her career (MR: September 6, 2024 at Indiana). The Lynx hold a record of 7-2 this season and 8-3 all-time in games when Carleton contributes 15+ points.
Carleton's five three-pointers in marks the third time this season she has converted on at least five three-point attempts (MR: July 14, 2024 vs. Indiana). She joins teammate Kayla McBride as the only members of the Lynx to have three or more such games this season.
Ending tonight's contest with a new season total of 86 made threes, Bridget Carleton now ranks third in Lynx franchise history for most threes made in a single season. She trails Katie Smith's 2000 total of 88 three-pointers and teammate Kayla McBride's current season 103+ three-pointers.
Shooting 5-of-7 (71.4%) from three tonight, Bridget Carleton joins Stefanie Dolson, Marina Mabrey and teammate Kayla McBride as the only players to have multiple games of 5+ made threes on 70%+ shooting from behind the arc this season (MR: June 11, 2024 at Las Vegas).
Napheesa Collier finished with 18 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, a team-high 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 32:59 minutes of action. This marks Collier's 18th double-double of the season, joining Angel Reese, A'ja Wilson and Tina Charles as the only players to have 18+ double-doubles this season.
Collier's 18 double-doubles this season ranks her 2024 season third for most double-doubles in Lynx franchise history, trailing Sylvia Fowles' 2017 (20) and 2018 (22) seasons.
With her 18 points on 61.5% shooting from the field,13 rebounds, three steals, one block and no turnovers contribution in today's game, Collier becomes the only player in the WNBA this season to have a 15+ point/60%+ FG%/10+rebound/3+steal/1+block game with no turnovers. She joins Sylvia Fowles as the only players in Lynx franchise history to have such a game (MR: July 22, 2016 vs. Seattle).
Intercepting a Betnijah Laney-Hamilton pass at the 3:56 mark of the third quarter, Collier officially surpassed Seimone Augustus for third all-time in steals in Lynx franchise history. She now has a new career total of 269.
Courtney Williams ended with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, three rebounds, five assists and one block in 29:17 minutes of play. This marks her eighth 15+ point/5+assist game of the season (32nd career) (MR: September 1,2024 vs. Chicago). Williams is 21-11 through her career and the Lynx are 7-1 this season when she contributes such a game.
Myisha Hines-Allen ended today's game with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, six rebounds and two assists in 19:40 minutes of action off of the bench. This marks her fifth 10+ point/5+ rebound performance as a reserve this season (12th career) (MR: September 13, 2024 vs. Chicago). Hines-Allen holds a career record of 7-5 and the Lynx are 3-0 when she contributes such a game.
With her 10+ point/5+ rebound performance off of the bench, Hines-Allen joins Cheyenne-Parker Tyus as the only players to have 5+ such games in reserve minutes this season.
Team Notes
Winning their 29th game of the season in today's contest, the Lynx have set a franchise record for wins in a season, surpassing their previous high of 28 wins that they set during the 2016 WNBA season, finishing with a 28-6 record.
Finishing this season with a 2-1 record against the Liberty this season, the Lynx will finish as the only team to hold a winning record against New York. Their previous win came on May 25 when they beat the Liberty 84-67.
Holding the Liberty to 27-of-69 (39.1%) shooting from the field in today's game, the Lynx now hold a record of 164-8 since the 2011 season when holding opponents to under 40% shooting from the field. They are 14-1 this season in such games.
With both McBride (103) and Carleton (86) having 85+ made-three pointers this season, the join Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell as the only pairs of teammates to each have 85+ made three pointers this season. They both join Katie Smith as the only players to have such a season in Lynx franchise history.
Liberty Notes
Breanna Stewart led the effort for New York, ending with 38 points, 18 rebound, one assist and two steals in 36:20 minutes of action.
Next Game
The Lynx road trip will continue as they take on the Connecticut Sun this Tuesday, September 17 at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tip is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen on Bally Sports North Extra and heard on the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 15, 2024
- September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
- September 15 - Minnesota Lynx at New York City Postgame Notes
- September 13 - Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky Postgame Notes
- September 10 - Minnesota Lynx at Atlanta Dream Postgame Notes
- Lynx Forward Napheesa Collier Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- September 8 - Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics Postgame Notes