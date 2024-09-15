Liberty Topped by Lynx

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Sunday, the New York Liberty (31-7) fell to the Minnesota Lynx (29-9), 79-88.

At 31-7, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 38 games in franchise history and clinched at least a tie for the league's best record in 2024.

New York trailed by as many as 26 points before a fourth-quarter run cut Minnesota's lead to single digits.

The Liberty went on the team's 41st run of 10 or more consecutive points this season, extending New York's WNBA record for most scoring runs of 10 or more points in a season.

In eight minutes off the bench, Kennedy Burke personally matched Minnesota's team blocks total with three blocks.

One game after setting a season-high in fast-break points against Dallas, New York scored 16 fast-break points against Minnesota, which was more than twice as many as the Lynx's seven fast-break points.

New York recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 109th consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Washington Mystics on Tuesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : Minnesota went on a 22-8 run from the 9:05 mark of the first to the 2:40 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : No significant runs during the second quarter.

Q3 : Minnesota went on a 14-6 run from the 9:01 mark of the third to the 2:06 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 15-0 run from the 0:26 mark of the third to the 7:05 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart set her season highs with 38 points and 18 rebounds on 44% (12-27) shooting from the field and 50% (3-6) shooting from deep. Stewart added two steals and made 85% (11-13) of her free throws, including the 1,250th of her career, to become the second-fastest player in WNBA history to make 1,250 free throws (259 games). Breanna's 18 total rebounds and six offensive rebounds both tied her career highs for a single game

Stewart recorded a double-double in each of her matchups with the Lynx this season to become the fourth player in WNBA history to record at least four consecutive double-doubles against the Lynx. Breanna also tied Sabrina Ionescu for the most 30-point games in Liberty franchise history (13) and tied Lisa Leslie and Candace Parker for the fourth-most games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds (13).

Sabrina Ionescu recorded 13 points and a game-high eight assists to go along with two rebounds and a steal. Sabrina also made two three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 61, which is the second-longest such streak in WNBA history. Ionescu has recorded at least 10 points in each of her 36 games this season, which is a career-high and tied for the most double-digit scoring performances by any player this season.

Jonquel Jones finished with nine points, five rebounds, and a block against Minnesota. Jones recorded her 500th defensive rebound with the Liberty, becoming the second-fastest player in franchise history to reach 500 defensive rebounds and 150 offensive rebounds with New York.

Leonie Fiebich posted a team-high +11 plus-minus for her 17th game with a plus-minus of +10 or better, tying Maya Moore for the most such games by a rookie in WNBA history. Fiebich added four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal off the bench.

Kennedy Burke tied her career high for blocks in a single quarter with three in the second period against Minnesota, and she also tied her season high for blocks in a single game with three.

