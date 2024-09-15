Atlanta Dream 76, Washington Mystics 73

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Atlanta Dream (13-25) at Washington Mystics (13-25)

Game 38| September 15, 2024 | Gateway Center, Atlanta GA

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT Final

Atlanta 21 18 15 16 6 67

Washington 14 18 21 17 3 73

Game Leaders Atlanta Washington

Points Charles (20) Atkins (16)

Rebounds Charles (10) Dolson (6)

Assists Canada (5) Sykes, Samuelson (3)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the thirteenth time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Mystics moves to 29-33 overall and 13-19 when playing in Washington.

Atlanta's 2024 record when going to overtime improves to 2-1 overall.

All five Dream starters finished scoring in double figures for the second time this season.

Charles finished with her 19th double-double of the season, putting up 20 points and 10 rebounds. She now owns the franchise record for most double-doubles in a single season.

She passed Érika de Souza's 18 in 2013 and is now one double-double away from Sylvia Fowles (193) for the most in WNBA history.

Canada and Howard followed with 14 points each. Canada tallied a team-high five assists while Howard was one of three Dream players to record three steals in the matchup.

Atlanta outrebounded Washington 35-26, leading them to outscore the Mystics in second chance points, 9-6 for the day.

Game Summary:

Q1:

Charles began the game scoring six of the first eight points for the Dream, going a perfect 3-for-3 from the field.

A Charles jump shot kickstarted a 12-3 Dream run to open the first quarter.

Howard and Charles combined for 15 of the Dream's 21 first quarter points.

Defensively, five different Atlanta players recorded a steal in the first. The Dream also held its hosts to shooting 35.7% from the field, compared to its 53.3%.

Charles and Gray headlined the Dream on the boards with three rebounds apiece.

Atlanta outscored the Mystics in the paint, 6-0, and in fast break points, 4-0.

Q2:

Atlanta's offensive momentum carried over into the second, extending its run to 19-8.

Howard sunk a 3-pointer from 26-feet to extend Atlanta's lead to eight points, 37-29.

At halftime, Charles led the Dream with 14 points and six rebounds shooting 7-for-8 from the field.

Howard was right behind with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Canada fueled the Dream offense in the second quarter, going for seven points while shooting 3-for-5 from the field. The guard accounted for over 70% of the Dream's offense in the second, with three assists and seven points created from assists in addition to her scoring.

Atlanta shot 51.7% from the field, 30% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line in the first half.

Q3:

Gray found Hillmon for a layup to give Atlanta its first double-digit lead of the day at 46-36.

The Dream put together a 10-2 run midway through the third, powered by three points from Gray, Canada and Hillmon each.

Howard, Charles and Caldwell added two points apiece.

Howard led the Dream defensively with two steals in the third. Gray was the only player to record a block in the quarter.

Atlanta shot 80% from the free throw line as a team, going 8-for-10.

Q4:

With 30 seconds left to play, Charles found Hillmon for the spot-up jumper to tie it for the Dream and send it to overtime.

Hillmon and Gray combined for 10 of Atlanta's 16 in the fourth. Both went 2-for-5 from the field.

Caldwell, Canada and Charles all added to points each.

The Dream outrebounded the Mystics, 7-5.

Atlanta also outscored Washington in points in the paint, 8-4, and second chance points, 7-0.

OT:

Howard, Hillmon and Charles all scored two points each.

The Dream shot a critical 100% from the free throw line in overtime, going 4-for-4.

Atlanta held Washington to shooting just 20% from the field.

Both Hillmon and Charles recorded steals in the period.

