Ogunbowale Reaches 4,000 Career Points as Wings Edged at Fever, 110-109

September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indianapolis, IN - Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale scored a team-high 27 points to eclipse the 4,000-career points mark on Sunday at the Indiana Fever. It was Ogunbowale's 195th game, setting a WNBA record for fastest to 4,000, dethroning New York's Breanna Stewart who accomplished the feat in 196 games. The Wings fell to the Fever, 110-109, in what was their penultimate game of the 2024 season.

Ogunbowale, who entered the game needing 13 points to get to the 4K mark, was one of three Wings to reach 20 points on the afternoon. Satou Sabally joined Ogunbowale as team leaders with 27, while Natasha Howard tallied her fourth double-double of the year with 26 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Sabally added a season-high nine boards and tied for the team high with six assists, while Ogunbowale and Howard each added five assists. It marked the first time in WNBA history three teammates scored 26 or more points in the same game. Ogunbowale became the Wings' franchise leader in career points on Thursday against the Liberty.

Two days after setting a season high for points scored in the first quarter, the Wings (9-30) bested that mark in the opening 10 minutes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with 34 points - the most Indiana (20-19) has allowed in any quarter this season. Dallas shot .684 from the field and 4-5 from three in the first to lead 34-26. Ogunbowale, Sabally, Howard and Teaira McCowan each scored eight points.

After limiting Caitlin Clark to 1-4 shooting and three points in the first quarter, Clark and the Fever heated up in the second. The rookie was responsible for 12 of Indiana's 31 points in the frame, as Dallas clung to a 59-57 lead at the break. Howard had 18 points and Sabally 17 at intermission.

Ogunbowale made a jumper in the opening minute of the third before burying a three-pointer at the 5:30 mark to hit 4,000. She finished with a team-high eight points in the quarter. The Wings and Fever traded baskets in the third, with neither team leading by more than two possessions. Indiana finished with a narrow 27-24 advantage in the frame to enter the fourth leading 84-83.

Tied at 86-86 with 7:18 left, the Fever went on an 11-2 run to lead by nine, 97-88, with 4:02 left. Dallas responded with its own run, going on an 8-0 spurt between 3:46 and 2:27 to close within one, 97-96. Ogunbowale had four of the eight points during the run.

That is as close as the Wings would get as Indiana buried a trio of clutch threes over the final 2:10 to put the game just out of reach. Sabally hit a three at the buzzer to narrow the final margin to one, 110-109.

Dallas shot a season-high 56.8-percent from the field and matched its season high with 28 assists. The Wings finished 11-24 (.458) from three and were 14-15 (.933) from the free-throw line. Indiana finished 50-percent from the field, 47.1-percent from three and 85.7-percent from the charity stripe.

The Wings won the rebounding battle 33-26 and dominated points in the paint 54-32. Dallas was also impressive in fast break points to the tune of a 20-2 advantage. The Fever narrowly outscored the Wings in second-chance, 21-20. Dallas committed 13 turnovers which Indiana turned into 20 points, while the Fever totaled 10 miscues which the Wings converted into 18 points.

Clark finished with a game-high 35 points while Kelsey Mitchell added 30, both making six three-pointers.

The Wings conclude their 2024 season on Thursday at the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff at Michelob Ultra Arena is slated for 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on WNBA League Pass.

