Sky-Carp, Timber Rattlers Cancelled

BELOIT - Today's scheduled game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has cancelled in adherence to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols.

While we regret the unfortunate impact of these circumstances on such short notice, the safety of our players, coaches, employees and fans is of the utmost importance for our organization and Minor League Baseball.

We will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of health and safety experts. Fans should visit [website] for ticket exchange policies and further updates. We appreciate your understanding.

Fans with tickets to today's game may exchange them for any game in the 2022 regular season. To do so, call our box office at 608-362-2272.

Due to the teams not playing again in the first half, the game will not be made up.

