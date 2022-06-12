Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM Start)

June 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 12, 2022 l Game # 56

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (32-24) at Dayton Dragons (36-19)

RH Kendall Williams (1-3, 3.56) vs. RH James Proctor (4-2, 4.54)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the last game of a six-game series.

Season Series vs. Great Lakes: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 1.

Best Ever: The Dragons record of 36-19 is the best in franchise history through the first 55 games of a season. The previous best over the first 55 games was 35-20 in 2007.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the MWL East Division, four and one-half games ahead of Great Lakes with 11 games to play in the first half season. The final day of the first half is June 23. The Dragons "magic number" is seven to eliminate Great Lakes and five to eliminate Lake County.

Last Game: Saturday: Great Lakes 5, Dragons 2 (shortened by rain to seven innings). Great Lakes scored three runs in the first inning and another in the third to take a 4-0 lead while holding the Dragons to only one hit over the first five innings. Dayton scored two in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by Nick Quintana to make it 4-2, but Great Lakes scored one in the seventh. The game was stopped with Great Lakes batting in the top of the seventh and not resumed.

Player Notes

Elly De La Cruz had a 13-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday. De La Cruz is now tied for second in the MWL in extra base hits (26), second in slugging percentage (.563), tied for fourth in home runs (11), and tied for second in RBI (37).

Joe Boyle has an earned run average of 0.84 and opponent's batting average of .075 on the year, but he is two innings short of having the minimum number of innings to qualify for the league lead.

Connor Phillips leads the MWL in strikeouts with 78. Since April 28, Phillips has made seven starts, posting a 2.03 ERA (40 IP, 22 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 15 BB, 57 SO).

Garrett Wolforth is batting .346 in eight games on the homestand, going 9 for 26 with two home runs, two doubles, and a triple.

Nick Quintana is batting .313 over his last 14 games.

Manuel Cachutt over his last three appearances has tossed 8.1 innings, allowing no runs on one hit.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 14 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Joe Boyle (3-0, 0.84) at Cedar Rapids RH John Stankiewicz (2-3, 6.12)

Wednesday, June 15 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Evan Kravetz (3-0, 4.40) at Cedar Rapids RH David Festa (3-0, 1.83)

Thursday, June 16 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 5.59) at Cedar Rapids LH Brent Headrick (6-1, 1.86)

Friday, June 17 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (3-2, 2.83) at Cedar Rapids LH Aaron Rozek (5-2, 4.19)

Saturday, June 18 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-2, 5.21) at Cedar Rapids LH Cade Povich

Sunday, June 19 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Proctor at Cedar Rapids RH Sawyer Gipson-Long (5-2, 1.99)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.