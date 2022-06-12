Sunday's Timber Rattlers Game at Beloit Canceled

BELOIT, WI - Sunday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium has been canceled in adherence to Minor League Baseball's health and safety protocols. The game will not be rescheduled. This was the final meeting of the first half between the teams.

Wisconsin will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of health and safety experts as they continue their road trip this week. The Timber Rattlers are off Monday for a scheduled off day and will return to action on Tuesday with game one of a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan. Game one is scheduled to start at 6:05pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio is set to start with the pregame show at 5:45pm. The game is also available to subscribers of MiLB.tv.

