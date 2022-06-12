Prospect Estes Activated, to Start Today at West Michigan
June 12, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Joey Estes activated from the Injured List
- Infielder Alex Campos transferred to Arizona Complex League A's
Estes, 20, was acquired by the Athletics in a four-player package for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson in March. Rated the No. 15 prospect and No. 5 pitching prospect in the A's system by MLB Pipeline, Estes has made seven starts for the Lugnuts this year, recording 40 strikeouts compared to 11 walks in 34 2/3 innings. He last pitched on May 21 at Great Lakes, striking out seven Loons while allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings.
Joey Estes will start today for the Lugnuts (21-35) at 2 p.m. in the finale of a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps (26-30) at LMCU Ballpark. The Nuts return home on Tuesday, June 14, to begin a 12-game, 13-day homestand against Fort Wayne and Beloit. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
