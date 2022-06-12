Late Burst Lifts Quad Cities to 8-1 Win Sunday

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs and River Bandits battled tooth and nail Sunday but a five-run ninth inning helped the River Bandits salvage the final game of the series, 8-1.

Both starters were magnificent early on, as Wilfredo Pereira, who made just his third start of the season, matched Quad Cities hurler Charlie Neuweiler pitch for pitch. The game remained in a 0-0 deadlock until the fifth inning when the River bandits struck first. Following a dropped third strike and an errant throw that put a man in scoring position, Juan Carlos Negret ripped a grounder to Mack Chambers whose throw sailed into foul ground and plated the first run of the afternoon.

Peoria was chasing a tally as Neuweiler navigated his way through six scoreless frames to ultimately earn the win. For Neuweiler, it was quite the bounceback performance after he surrendered five runs to the Chiefs in just three innings on Tuesday. Following Neuweiler's departure, Kasey Kalich kept Peoria off the board in the seventh and the eighth.

The Chiefs bullpen did not have the same luck Sunday. Colin Schmid entered the fold in the top of the eighth and was tagged for back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches, as Peyton Wilson and Tyler Gentry each got the best of the southpaw.

Quad Cities wasn't finished there, as they added insult to injury in the ninth with five more runs across. The final blow was delivered courtesy of Juan Carlos Negret who sent a no-doubter over the wall in left field to make it an 8-0 score.

Peoria avoided the shutout by adding a run in the ninth when Tommy Jew legged out an infield hit. A wild throw allowed Thomas Francisco to cross the dish as he scored from second. The game went final at 8-1, with Peoria falling to 25-32 in the defeat.

The Chiefs will continue their 12-game home stand Tuesday as they get set to play host to the West Michigan Whitecaps, the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch for the series opener is slated for a special time of 6:05 p.m.

