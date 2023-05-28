Sky Carp Swept Away in Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Beloit Sky Carp simply couldn't get out of the Quad Cities fast enough.

The Quad Cities River Bandits completed a six-game sweep of the Sky Carp Sunday afternoon, defeating Beloit 10-3 for their 12th straight victory.

The Sky Carp were out-hit 12-6 and saw the River Bandits score the final eight runs of the game after Beloit briefly held a 3-2 advantage.

Zach King (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs in five innings. Yiddi Cappe had a solid game at the plate for the Sky Carp, going 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases.

Beloit will return home to take on Great Lakes for a six-game set beginning Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. There are plenty of exciting promotions happening this weekend at the ballpark, including former Chicago White Sox organist Nancy Faust playing on Saturday, and Las Paletas de Beloit making another appearance on Wednesday.

