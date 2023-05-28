MacLeod Activated off 7-Day IL, Matthews Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Rimmel and O. Rodriguez Added to Development List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Christian MacLeod has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. RHP Zebby Matthews has been transferred from the single-A Fort Myers to high-A Cedar Rapids and is active immediately. As corresponding moves, RHP Niklas Rimmel and RHP Orlando Rodriguez have been placed on the development list. MacLeod will wear #51. Matthews' jersey number is TBD. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players along with three on the injured list and four on the Development List.

The Kernels conclude their twelve-game homestand this afternoon against Wisconsin at 1:05.

