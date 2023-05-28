Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (7:05 PM Game at South Bend)

Sunday, May 28, 2023lGame # 45

Four Winds Fieldl South Bend, Ind. l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (21-23) at South Bend Cubs (23-21)

RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 4.05) vs. RH Richard Gallardo (4-3, 3.57)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 4, South Bend 3. Braxton Roxby pitched out of jams in the eighth and ninth innings as the Dragons held on for their fourth straight win. Justice Thompson hit a two-run home run and Ruben Ibarra delivered a two-run single as the Dragons built a 4-0 lead. South Bend had the tying run in scoring position in each of the last three innings.

Current Series (May 23-28): The Dragons are 4-1 in the series at South Bend. Dayton team stats in the series: .216 batting average; 3.4 runs/game; 4 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 1.64 ERA; 5 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons have reached a season high for consecutive victories with their current four-game winning streak.

During this four-game winning streak, Dragons pitchers have allowed a total of seven runs on 21 hits, with a team ERA of 1.50.

The Dragons are 13-10 in May after going 8-13 in April. They are 15-11 in road games.

In the month of May, Dragons pitchers have a 3.16 ERA to rank second in the MWL (0.01 behind Cedar Rapids). Opponents are batting .204 against the Dragons in May, also the best mark in the league, and Dragons pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the league in May (70 in 23 games).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar will be a strong contender for Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May (he will not pitch again in May). He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (1.60) and opponent batting average (.147).

Jose Acuña is third in the MWL in ERA (2.41). Aguiar and Acuña rank first and second in WHIP and Opponent's Batting Average.

Two other Dragons starting pitchers have posted excellent ERAs on the year. Hunter Parks (2.84) would rank eighth in the league but falls short of the minimum innings to qualify. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.75 in just 12 innings (three starts).

Michael Trautwein over his last 18 games is batting .318 (17 for 54) with two home runs, three doubles, one triple, and 7 RBI. He is 10th in the MWL in slugging percentage at .451.

Austin Callahan leads the MWL in doubles with 15 and ranks third in extra base hits with 18. Over his last 11 games is batting .308 with six doubles and one triple.

Tyler Callihan has an eight-game hitting streak, batting .265 during the streak.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 30 (7:05 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-2, 2.84)

The Dragons will return home to host the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday, May 30 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

