Kernels Erase Four-Run Deficit, Win Series Finale over Wisconsin 9-6

Cedar Rapids, IA - After trailing 5-1 Sunday afternoon, Cedar Rapids scored eight of the next nine runs to come from behind to top Wisconsin 9-6 in the series finale earning a series split.

After two straight losses, it didn't take the Timber Rattlers long to get the board. With two on in the top of the first inning, Joe Gray Jr. started his massive day at the plate by mashing his second three-run home run of the series to make it 3-0 Wisconsin.

But Cedar Rapids always had a counterpunch on Sunday. In the bottom of the first, the Kernels got one run back when Noah Miller came through with a two-out RBI base hit to cut the Wisconsin advantage to 3-1.

That would be the score in the top of the third when Gray Jr. again came to the plate with a runner on base and again crushed a home run to left, his second of the game to give the Timber Rattlers their largest lead of the day at 5-1.

Playing from behind, the Kernels got two runs back in the bottom of the third. With Emmanuel Rodriguez on first with two outs, Noah Cardenas scored him on a double to right to make it 5-2. The next batter, Noah Miller, also delivered a two-out double to shrink the lead to 5-3.

In the fourth, Jose Salas led off the frame with a double, then Tanner Schobel delivered another Cedar Rapids two-out RBI with a single to set the score at 5-4.

Gray Jr. struck again for Wisconsin in the top of the fifth inning, his two-out RBI double scored his sixth RBI of the day and gave the Timber Rattlers a two-run lead again, 6-4.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels again answered, this time to tie the game. After a lead-off flyout, a walk and a single put two runners on base for Misael Urbina, who slugged an RBI single to make it 6-5. A sacrifice fly from the next batter Salas, drove home Miller from third to draw the game even at 6-6.

Cedar Rapids took the lead it would never lose in the bottom of the sixth inning. Walks put runners on first and second, and after a wild pitch, they stood on second and third for Cardenas who gave the Kernels an 8-6 advantage with a two-run single. The next batter, Miller, then made it 9-6 with his second RBI on the day on another run-scoring single.

After scoring 15 runs in the first sixth frames, pitching would take it the rest of the way, and no other runs would score in the Cedar Rapids 9-6 win.

The victory is the third straight for the Kernels (25-20) over Wisconsin (14-30) as the team comes back to slipt the six-game series after losing the first three games of the set. The Kernels go 7-5 on the first of two twelve-game homestands on the season and next hit the road for 12 straight games starting on Tuesday for game one of six with the Lansing Lugnuts.

