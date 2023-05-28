Chiefs Drop Finale to Great Lakes

Peoria, IL - Despite out-hitting Great Lakes, Peoria dropped its fifth consecutive game to the Loons Sunday at Dozer Park by a final score of 6-2.

Peoria led the hit column 11-7 but left seven runners on base while Great Lakes left just one.

Great Lakes was lifted by two home runs, including a three-run homer in the first inning off the bat of Damon Keith. His blast staked the Loons to an early 3-0 lead against Peoria starter Trent Baker.

Loons starter Maddux Bruns cruised through four scoreless innings, giving up three hits and walking one, punching out six. The left-hander threw eight shutout innings against the Chiefs in two starts in the series.

Baker allowed two more runs in the fifth. Taylor Young led off with a double. Baker then hit Frank Rodriguez. One pitch later, Austin Gauthier smacked a double to right-center to make it 5-1.

Baker was done after five innings, allowing five runs on six hits, walking one and striking out two. It was his first start since May 17.

Peoria got on the board in the fifth against reliever Orlando Ortiz. Three straight singles loaded the bases with no outs. Darlin Moquete grounded into a double play which scored a run to make it 5-1.

Great Lakes responded in the sixth with its second home run of the night. Griffin Lockwood-Powell cranked one over the left-center field wall off of Leonardo Taveras to make it 6-1.

Peoria later loaded the bases once again with nobody out, this time in the eighth inning. For a second time, they would only bring one run across. Jimmy Crooks grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 6-2. Francisco Hernandez grounded into a double play to end the threat.

Ortiz recorded the win for the Great Lakes while Baker was tagged with the loss.

The Chiefs are now 21-24, while the Loons are the first team in all of High-A to get to 30 wins, leaving Peoria with a 30-15 record.

After the league-wide off day tomorrow, the Chiefs travel to Appleton to start a six-game series with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

