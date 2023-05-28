Garry Jr. Placed on 7- Day IL, Schmidt Activated off Development List

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. Cedar Rapids OF Willie Joe Garry Jr. has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right oblique strain. As a corresponding move, C Kyle Schmidt has been activated off the Development List and is available immediately. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, along with four on the injured list and three on the Development List.

The Kernels conclude their twelve-game homestand this afternoon against Wisconsin at 1:05.

