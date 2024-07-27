Sky Carp Comeback Falls Just Short

July 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT -Make-A-Wish Night was a huge success at ABC Supply Stadium.

All that was missing was a victory by the home team.

A sellout crowd of 3,150 witnessed the Sky Carp fall just short in a 3-2 defeat to the Timber Rattlers Saturday night.

The Carp trailed 3-2 in the late innings, but scored a run in the eighth to draw within a run, then had the tying run on third base in the ninth inning before falling.

The Timber Rattlers broke open a 1-1 game on a two-out, two-run double by Edwarqui Fernandez in the fifth inning.

An RBI grounder by Torin Montgomery made it 3-2, but the Carp could get no closer.

Emmett Olson was the tough-luck loser after allowing three runs in five innings despite allowing just three hits and one walk.

Edgar Sanchez and Kyle Crigger each threw two scoreless frames to keep the Carp close.

GAME NOTABLES:

The sellout was the fifth of the season, a new Sky Carp record.

The Sky Carp were able to fulfill the wishes of nearly 40 children throughout the day. Activities included signing one-day contracts with the team, shagging fly balls during batting practice, running the bases before the game and throwing out several first pitches!

Emily Hanekamp delivered a stirring rendition of the National Anthem.

ABC Supply was the sponsor of the event, and a huge reason for the success of the evening.

The Sky Carp will face the Timber Rattlers on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The Sky Carp will give away Poopsie bobbleheads to the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

