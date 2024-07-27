Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 vs. Fort Wayne)

Saturday, July 27, 2024 l Game # 29 (95)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-18, 38-56) at Dayton Dragons (17-11, 51-43)

RH Sam Whiting (0-1, 2.14) vs. RH Connor Overton (no record)/RH Mason Pelio (0-2, 6.75)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Connor Overton, who has thrown 59 major league innings with 10 starts (2021-23), will start tonight for the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment. Overton is on the Louisville injured list. Overton made three starts for the Reds in April of 2023, underwent Tommy John surgery, and returned to game action with the ACL Reds on May 24, 2024. He threw seven innings this season with the ACL Reds, pitching most recently on Tuesday, July 23 when he went two innings.

Streaks : The Dragons are 17-8 over their last 25 games. They are 38-24 (.613) over their last 62 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a three game lead over Lansing for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Friday : Fort Wayne 3, Dayton 0. The Dragons four-game winning streak was snapped as they collected just two hits.

Current Series (July 23-28 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 3-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .218 batting average (27 for 124); 5.3 runs/game (21 R, 4 G); 6 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 4.25 ERA (36 IP, 17 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

The Dragons have not lost a game that they have scored in since July 5 (9-5 record since that date; all five losses were shutout losses).

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 32-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 47-28 (.627) in night games; 4-15 (.211) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,022), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 13 games is batting .333 (14 for 42) with three home runs, four doubles, 10 walks, and seven stolen bases.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first seven outings since being called up from Daytona: 13.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 2 Sv. Miller did not allow a run in his last six outings at Daytona covering 8 IP, giving him a streak of 21.1 IP without allowing an earned run.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, July 28 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-9, 6.46) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.79)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2024

