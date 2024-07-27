Colton Hubbard's Home Run for Life

Colton is a quiet, soft-spoken teenager, a down-to-earth kid. He's also huge basketball fan. In fact, his high school basketball team, which he manages, just won the Division 3 state championship.

When Colton was younger, he loved reading with his father every evening. One night, toward the end of first grade while they were reading. Colton saw black spots.

Tests would reveal that Colton had a benign brain tumor, and surgery was expected to cure it. Just to be safe, Colton's parents continued to get him checked every few months after the surgery.

Unfortunately, he would be among a tiny minority of kids who have a benign tumor that returns. Three years after his initial surgery, scans showed multiple tumors in Colton's brain and spreading down the length of his spinal cord.

Since then, his family has been consulting with physicians around the country and even in Germany, searching for and trying the most promising treatments to keep the cancer from spreading further.

While Colton was going through a course of chemotherapy in the summer of 2018, the family transitioned all his care to Beacon Children's Hospital. That meant Colton could go home every night to be with his family and sleep in his own bed. As an oncology nurse, his mother Amanda understands how comforting that is.

"We're very grateful to have Beacon Children's Hospital 20 minutes from home, to be able to get the care he needs and still be able to go home every night," Amanda said. "To be so close to home and the staff that have gotten to know him, gotten to know our family. It's just great that we have that here ¬â¢essentially in our back yard."

Their focus on the positive has helped the family navigate Colton's healthcare journey for the past ten years. While it's not over, they're determined to continue making memories and celebrating life's positive moments.

"Colton's strength is unwavering, and he truly is the strongest and bravest human I will ever know," Amanda said.

Thank you to Horizon Transport for sponsoring this week's Home Run for Life game. Every dollar raised during the game will be matched by Horizon Transport and will benefit Beacon Children's Hospital. Horizon Transport, a highly respected leader in the RV world, is dedicated to the health and well-being of the children in our area. To make a donation, please click here.

Beacon Children's Hospital is Michiana's only community-owned, not-for-profit hospital designed just for kids!

