Mongelli Steals Home and Loons' Pitching Strikes out 18 in 4-1 Win

July 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (46-48) (12-16) pitching struck out 18 Lake County Captains (57-37) (16-12) tying a season-best 1-0 on an 80-degree clear Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- After no extra-base hits in the previous two games, Sam Mongelli roped a double in the first inning.

- With one out and two on, Kyle Nevin lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to put Great Lakes on the board.

- Next up, Chris Newell notched his 22nd home run of the season, put out 345 feet to left field. It was 3-0 Loons.

- Peter Heubeck walked five but allowed only one run. He walked two but stuck out three in the first inning.

- Heubeck's fifth walk was with bases loaded in the third inning, ousted him. Kelvin Bautista entered in and earned a strikeout.

- Bautista retired all seven he faced. The left-hander lowered his season ERA to 4.57.

- Jose Rodriguez took over in the sixth and punched out six Captains. He matched the high for a reliever, also by Rodriguez on June 13th in Dayton.

- Great Lakes' had only one hit from the second through the seventh inning. They added insurance in the eighth.

- With two outs, Sam Mongelli singled, and Kyle Nevin walked. They executed a double steal twice, with Mongelli stealing home. He stole three bases on the night. He and Dylan Campbell back on May 30th, are the lone Loons with three SBs.

- Kelvin Ramirez struck out the side in the ninth in his second straight worked game.

Rounding Things Out

Of Chris Newell's 22 home runs, tonight was the third hit of a left-handed pitcher and fourth to left field.

Up Next

The Loons go for a series split tomorrow, Sunday, July 28th. Tomorrow is Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience. Postgame features an All-Star exhibition featuring players from the Great Lakes Miracle League and the Middle of the Mitt Miracle League. Like every Sunday, Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm.

