Culpepper Reinstated from 7-Day IL
July 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP C.J. Culpepper has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with five on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids continues its six-game road series against Quad Cities tonight at 6:00.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 27, 2024
- Culpepper Reinstated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- Colton Hubbard's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Culpepper Reinstated from 7-Day IL
- Quad Cities Walks-off Cedar Rapids for the Second Straight Night, 3-2
- Newton's Walk-off Grand Slam Propels Quad Cities Over Cedar Rapids 5-3
- Klein, Whorff Shine; Kernels Drop River Bandits 6-2
- Boadas Transferred from 7-Day IL to 60-Day IL