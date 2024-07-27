Fort Wayne Produces 7-Run 4th Inning, Tops Dragons 13-4 on Saturday
July 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
Dayton, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored seven runs in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie on the way to defeating the Dayton Dragons 13-4 on Saturday night. Fort Wayne has won the last two games of the series after Dayton won the first three. The series concludes on Sunday afternoon.
A crowd of 7,995 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.
With the loss, the Dragons saw their lead in the East Division second half playoff race reduced to two and one-half games over second place West Michigan with 37 games to play. Lansing is three games out of first.
Dayton starting pitcher Connor Overton, on an injury rehab assignment after starting games for the Cincinnati Reds in both 2022 and '23, worked two innings, allowing one run on a solo home run. He surrendered two hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Game Summary:
The Dragons opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning, getting back-to-back walks to Carlos Jorge and Jay Allen II before Hector Rodriguez singled to center to drive in Jorge. Allen scored when Cam Collier grounded into a double play to make it 2-0.
But Fort Wayne scored single runs in the second and third innings to tie the score. In the fourth, the TinCaps scored seven runs, getting a two-run home run from Homer Bush Jr. while taking advantage of two walks and two errors as they went ahead 9-2.
Carter Graham hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth for the Dragons, his second of the year, but the Dragons were never able to build a comeback effort as Fort Wayne finished with three home runs in the game.
Dragons reliever Dylan Simmons made his High-A debut after being called up from Daytona earlier in the week. Simmons worked two and two-thirds innings, allowed one unearned run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts.
Up Next: The Dragons (17-12, 51-44) will host Fort Wayne (11-18, 39-56) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.79) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's Sam Whiting RH Dylan Lesko (1-9, 6.46). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.
On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.
