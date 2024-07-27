Peoria Storms to Saturday Night 8-2 Final

July 27, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Heading into the Sunday afternoon series finale between the South Bend Cubs and Peoria Chiefs, South Bend will still have an opportunity at a series victory. However, on Saturday night, in an 8-2 defeat, the Cubs fell to the Chiefs.

Chicago Cubs number-19 prospect Jaxon Wiggins got the start for the Cubs, in his second Midwest League start after debuting with the team last weekend. Wiggins ran into trouble early, surrendering two runs in the 1st inning, but rallying back to hang a quick zero in the 2nd.

South Bend matched up with right-hander Hancel Rincon on the mound for Peoria, and his first five innings of the night were all scoreless. The Cubs did have a chance in the 1st inning to immediately tie the game down 2-0, when they had runners at second and third base, but Rincon was able to get out of the jam.

Peoria added three runs in the 3rd, and then another in the 4th to lead 6-0. At the plate for the Cubs, Ed Howard and Reivaj Garcia each smacked multiple hits, with Garcia picking up both a triple and double in the late innings.

Garcia's triple brought in the first run, while Jordan Nwogu added an RBI as well thanks to a sinking single into right field.

Out of the bullpen, Nick Hull and Ben Leeper each allowed a run in 1.2 innings of work. Lefty Marino Santy continued his sharp work in the series, pitching 2.1 innings and surrendering just one run. In the 9th, Luis Devers worked a quick-paced inning in his return to the Midwest League.

South Bend will hope for a series victory on Sunday when they take on the Chiefs for the final time this regular season at 2:05 PM. Right-hander Erian Rodriguez will get the ball for the Cubs.

