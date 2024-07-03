Sky Carp Bats Silent in 2-0 Loss

July 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - A jam-packed crowd of 3,150 filled the stands for First Responders Night at ABC Supply Stadium Wednesday night.

Although the Sky Carp fell short in a 2-0 defeat, the massive throng left the ballpark with a collective smile on their faces after a monster fireworks display lit up the skies above the ballpark.

The Sky Carp could manage just three hits and finished the game 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The Timber Rattlers scored the first run in the third inning on a solo home run by Yader Areinamo, then plated the second tally in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Eduardo Garcia.

The Sky Carp pitching staff was outstanding all evening. Noble Meyer (0-2) got the start and allowed a pair of runs in 4 1-3 innings.

Kyle Crigger, Evan Taylor and Josh Ekness combined for 3 2 2-3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to close things out.

The Sky Carp will travel to Grand Chute to take on the Timber Rattlers for the final three games of the series beginning Thursday night. Karson Milbrandt will take the mound for the Carp.

NOTABLES

The Greg Lindmark Foundation sponsored First Responders Night, which featured one of the biggest crowds of the season.

Prior to the game, the Sky Carp celebrated the 2023 Grounds Crew, which won the Field Of Excellence Award for its work last season.

Nine-year old Sophia Geu wowed the crowd with her rendition of the National Anthem.

Several police and emergency vehicles were on the concourse for First Responders Night.

The Beloit FD Honor Guard was on hand to present colors for the National Anthem.

The City of Rockford Pipe Band performed a stirring rendition of America the Beautiful prior to the Anthem.

Looking ahead, the Sky Carp are bringing a DRONE SHOW to ABC Supply Stadium on Wednesday, July 10. This one-of-a-kind show will be the first of its kind to this scale in Rock County!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

