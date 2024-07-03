Captains' Cooper Ingle Named MLB Pipeline Top 30 Guardians Prospect

EASTLAKE, OH - On Sunday, June 30, MLB Pipeline announced that Lake County Captains C Cooper Ingle has been named its No. 30 Cleveland Guardians prospect.

This announcement came after former Captains INF José Tena officially graduated from "prospect" status with Cleveland.

Ingle is now the fifth current Lake County player on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Guardians Prospects list, joining INF Angel Genao (No. 11), OF/2B Jake Fox (No. 18), INF Jose Devers (No. 19), and INF Alex Mooney (No. 20).

Ingle has been one of the Midwest League's best hitters this season, currently ranking second in the league in batting average (.322), third in on-base percentage (.416), OPS (.899), and doubles (17, tied), and sixth in slugging percentage (.483). He also ranks third among Captains hitters with 58 hits, 36 RBI, and 28 walks this season, while tallying four home runs, two of which have been grand slams.

According to FanGraphs, the 22-year-old leads the league with a 157 wRC+ (weighted runs created plus). Additionally, he ranks third with a 1.00 walk-to-strikeout ratio, and sixth in both strikeout percentage (13.4%) and batting average on balls in play (.365).

Ingle's 13-game hitting streak from May 17 to June 6 was the longest by a Captain this season. He led MiLB in both batting average (.460) and on-base percentage (.565) during this span, while ranking second with a 1.245 OPS.

Ingle was immediately assigned to Lake County after being selected by the Guardians in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Clemson. He played 17 games with the Captains to begin his professional career last year, hitting .288 with 15 hits, five doubles, 10 RBI, 17 walks, eight strikeouts, and two stolen bases, while compiling a .464 on-base percentage and an .849 OPS.

