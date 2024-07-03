Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (5:35 PM Start)

July 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, July 3, 2024 l Game # 12 (78)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 5:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (5-5, 46-30) at Dayton Dragons (7-4, 41-36)

RH Rorik Maltrud (1-0, 1.80) vs. RH Jose Franco (0-1, 4.80)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the last game of a three-game series.

Scheduling Note : Please note the special start time of 5:35 pm for tonight's game in accordance with Minor League Baseball travel guidelines.

Streaks : The Dragons have won seven of their last eight games. They are 28-17 (.622) over their last 45 games (since May 12).

Last Game: Tuesday : Dayton 4, Lake County 0. For the first time since May 24, 2022, Dragons pitchers allowed just one hit in a nine-inning game. Starter Ryan Cardona pitched six no-hit innings, facing only one batter over the minimum. Reliever Brock Bell earned the save with three scoreless innings, allowing the only hit of the game in the seventh inning, a clean single by Jorge Burgos. Cade Hunter had a home run for Dayton. The game was played in exactly two hours, the shortest Dragons game so far in 2024.

Current Series (July 1-3 vs. Lake County) : Dayton is 2-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .197 batting average (12 for 61); 3.5 runs/game (7 R, 2 G); 1 home run; 2 stolen bases; 1.00 ERA (18 IP, 2 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons will try tonight to earn their first sweep of a three-game series at home since they swept Beloit, July 13-15, 2019. They have swept one longer home series since that set with Beloit, sweeping a six-game series against Fort Wayne September 14-19, 2021 in Dayton.

The Dragons have won seven of their last eight games. They won five straight from June 25-29, their longest winning streak of 2024. The entire winning streak was at Fort Wayne. Their team ERA in the set at Fort Wayne was 2.42, best in a series in 2024.

Since May 12 (45 games), the Dragons have posted a team ERA of 3.49, best of any High-A team (30 clubs) during that period.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 25-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,062).

Player Notes

Cam Collier has been selected to play in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Previous players selected to play in the Futures Game while they were playing for the Dragons included Wily Mo Pena (2001), J.C. Sulbaran (2009), Hunter Greene (2018), and Elly De La Cruz (2022). Rhett Lowder, who pitched for the Dragons earlier this season and is now with Chattanooga, will also play in the 2024 game.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 37 games (since May 22) is batting .313 (47 for 150) with three home runs, seven doubles, two triples, and 7 RBI.

Dragons reliever John Murphy over his last 12 outings: 16 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Dragons reliever Joseph Menefee over his last 10 outings: 16.1 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 8 BB, 26 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, July 4 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 4.13) at Lake County RH Carter Spivey (5-1, 4.18)

Friday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 4.61) at Lake County RH Trenton Denholm (7-2, 3.39)

Saturday, July 6 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Victor Vargas (1-0, 1.00) at Lake County LH Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 3.42)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

