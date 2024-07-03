Cubs Add Firework Show August 20, Presented by Barletta Boats

SOUTH BEND, IN - Today the South Bend Cubs announced the addition of a new firework show on August 20, presented by Barletta Boats. The Tuesday night game vs Beloit will start at 7:05 p.m. with gates still opening at 6 p.m.

Because of the fireworks, this game will no longer be a Paws and Claws Night, so no dogs will be allowed entrance into the ballpark. However, it is still a Triple Play Tuesday, so fans can get a ticket bundle that includes a jumbo hot dog and 16 oz. fountain soda for just $14 if you purchase in advance of the game, or $15 on the day of the game.

The remaining Paws and Claws Nights are July 23, August 6, and August 27.

In addition to the fireworks show on August 20, the University of Notre Dame will host their annual Staff Appreciation Night on Thursday, July 25 with their own post-game fireworks spectacular. Additional fireworks dates remaining are July 19, July 26, August 7, August 9, August 23, August 30, and September 1.

Tickets to all remaining South Bend Cubs games are available at SouthBendCubs.com.

