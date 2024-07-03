'Caps Cruise Past Loons, 6-1

July 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - West Michigan Whitecaps pitcher Jaden Hamm wielded five scoreless innings while matching a career-high seven strikeouts as the pitching staff propelled the 'Caps past the Great Lakes Loons 6-1 in front of 4,597 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

After five scoreless frames, Hamm dropped his ERA to a Midwest League-best 2.16 as he combined with relievers Zack Hess and Gabe Sequeira for 12 strikeouts while holding Great Lakes to just five hits and 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position in the victory.

The Whitecaps struck first in the third inning as shortstop Jim Jarvis lifted a sacrifice fly into center field, scoring Josh Crouch and putting West Michigan in front 1-0. The 'Caps added to their advantage with a four-run fifth inning - featuring a two-run homer off the bat of outfielder Seth Stephenson - ballooning their lead to 5-0. While Hess tossed two scoreless frames on the mound, West Michigan continued to add to their advantage with an insurance tally in the bottom of the seventh as Max Anderson crossed the plate on an RBI single from Luis Santana, 6-0. The Loons broke up the shutout in the top of the ninth with an RBI single from outfielder Chris Newell, but it was too late. Catcher Nelson Quiroz grounded out to end the ballgame as the Whitecaps secured the victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 8-3 in the second half and 39-38 overall, while the Loons fall to 4-6 in the second half and 38-38 overall. Hamm (3-2) secures his third win of the year while Loons starter Jacob Meador (0-3) suffers his third loss, giving up three runs through 4.1 innings on the mound. The Whitecaps pitching staff has posted 27 strikeouts through just the first two games of this series.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps finish the first half of this three-game, home-and-home series from LMCU Ballpark against the Great Lakes Loons Wednesday at 7:05 pm. Pitchers Joe Adametz and Patrick Copen get the starts for West Michigan and Great Lakes, respectively. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

