De Andrade Transferred to 60-Day IL; Velez Transferred to AA Wichita; Dearden Signed by Twins, Assigned to Cedar Rapids

July 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Danny De Andrade has been transferred from the 7-Day IL to the 60-Day IL. RHP Ricardo Velez has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. In a separate move, OF Tyler Dearden has been signed by the Minnesota Twins and assigned to high-A Cedar Rapids. Deardon will wear #9. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with eight on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids wraps up the road portion of its July 4th week home and home series at Quad Cities with a doubleheader tonight beginning at 4:30.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.