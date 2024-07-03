'Caps Come up Just Short, 6-5

July 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps offense found late life, scoring four unanswered runs through the final five innings, but couldn't complete the comeback as they fell to the Great Lakes Loons 6-5 in front of 7,513 fans Wednesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan scattered four runs across the fifth and seventh frames as outfielder Seth Stephenson and third baseman Luke Gold reached base four times in the ballgame. It wasn't enough, however, as West Michigan finished just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position in the narrow defeat.

Great Lakes took the lead in the first inning as outfielder Josue De Paula crossed the plate on a fielder's choice before scoring an additional three runs in the third - highlighted by a two-run homer off the bat of second baseman Sam Mongelli - taking a commanding 4-0 lead. The 'Caps responded in the bottom half of the third with an RBI single from Max Anderson before the Loons added another two in the top of the fifth - featuring an RBI double from Kyle Nevin - expanding their advantage to 6-1. The Whitecaps began mounting their rally in the bottom of the fifth as outfielder Roberto Campos added a sacrifice fly before exploding for three runs in the seventh, as Gold roped a two-run double down the left field line before an error on the Loons shortstop Noah Miller allowed him to come home - slicing the Great Lakes lead to 6-5. In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the Whitecaps down to their last out, Gold blasted a fly ball to left field that left the bat at 104mph, but it fell just short of the wall as Loons left fielder Chris Newell made the catch to send the 'Caps to the narrow defeat.

The Loons improve to 5-6 in the second half and 39-38 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 8-4 in the second half and 39-39 overall. Loons reliever Kelvin Bautista (5-3) picks up his fifth win, allowing three runs through 2.1 innings pitched as closer Kelvin Ramirez picks up his fifth save - pitching a scoreless ninth inning. Whitecaps starter Joe Adametz (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up six runs (four earned) through 4.1 innings pitched. Stephenson now sits alone atop the Midwest League leaderboard in stolen bases, swiping an even 40 bags this season.

The Whitecaps hit the road to play the back half of this three-game, home-and-home series from Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons Thursday at 7:05 pm. Righties Colin Fields and Payton Martin take the mound for the 'Caps and Loons. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

