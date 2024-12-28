Skinner Called up by ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators

December 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that goaltender Dysen Skinner has been called up by the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators.

Skinner was signed by the Mayhem on November 21 after a stellar start to the season with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, going 2-0 with a goals-against average below 1.00. Skinner currently leads the SPHL among qualified goaltenders with a .939 save percentage, and his 2.01 goals-against average is second only to Peoria's Colby Muise.

Skinner is 4-4-0 during his tenure with the Mayhem this season, and is coming off a spectacular performance in the shootout win against Pensacola last night. Skinner stopped 28 of 30 shots in regulation and overtime, as well as preventing the Ice Flyers from scoring on all five of their shootout attempts. After Pensacola scored their second goal, Skinner stopped the next 16 Ice Flyer shots to earn a win.

In a corresponding move, the Mayhem have signed Zach Denny as the emergency backup goaltender for tonight's game in Birmingham.

The Mayhem are on the road in Birmingham tonight before they return home for a New Year's Eve Party on Tuesday, December 31 at 6 p.m. against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

