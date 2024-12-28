Furious Rally Comes up Short as Ice Bears Fall 5-4

December 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears right wing Dawson McKinney

The Knoxville Ice Bears nearly rallied from a four-goal third period deficit, but the comeback attempt fell short as Knoxville dropped a 5-4 decision to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Berglund Center Saturday night.

Nick Ford gave Roanoke a 5-1 lead with 16:00 remaining in regulation before Knoxville started its rally.

Carson Vance banked in his fourth goal of the season off the crossbar at 5:47 from the high slot. Jason Brancheau scored on the power play two minutes later with a redirect from in front of the crease to make it 5-3.

After Ford and Owen McDade both received game misconducts late in the third, Knoxville took advantage of the ensuing two-man advantage when Mitch Atkins scored off a rebound at 17:21 to give Knoxville life. The Ice Bears nearly tied it on the power play, but their best chance came when the puck leaked through Tyler Roy and into the crease and was cleared before Mike Egan could tap in the rebound. Roanoke cleared the puck with six seconds remaining and time expired.

Aidan Girduckis and Corey Doney both scored for Roanoke in the opening minutes to give the Rail Yard Dawgs a 2-0 lead.

Dawson McKinney intercepted a cross-ice pass in the Roanoke zone, skated to the slot and fired a wrister over Roy to get the Ice Bears on the board at 10:42 of the first.

Mac Jansen converted a power play off a cross-ice pass from Gustav Müller at 6:39 of the second. Billy Roche made it 4-1 with a shot from the right point with 28 seconds remaining before the second intermission.

The Ice Bears return home to face Birmingham on New Year's Eve. Roanoke will host Fayetteville on Tuesday.

