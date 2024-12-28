Emoff Called Up

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of Mason Emoff to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday.

Emoff, 26, is seventh in team scoring for the Marksmen and has recorded 14 points and six goals in 18 games so far this season.

The Orangeville, Ontario native is in his first season as a Marksmen, and has played in 49 SPHL games across his professional career.

His call-up to the Swamp Rabbits will be Emoff's second trip to the ECHL, having previously skated in eight games and registered an assist with the Kalamazoo Wings during the 2023-24 season.

Greenville hosts the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday, while the Marksmen get set to play the Huntsville Havoc at the Crown Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Wizardry Night.

