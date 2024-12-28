Emoff Called Up
December 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of Mason Emoff to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits Saturday.
Emoff, 26, is seventh in team scoring for the Marksmen and has recorded 14 points and six goals in 18 games so far this season.
The Orangeville, Ontario native is in his first season as a Marksmen, and has played in 49 SPHL games across his professional career.
His call-up to the Swamp Rabbits will be Emoff's second trip to the ECHL, having previously skated in eight games and registered an assist with the Kalamazoo Wings during the 2023-24 season.
Greenville hosts the Jacksonville Icemen Saturday, while the Marksmen get set to play the Huntsville Havoc at the Crown Coliseum at 6 p.m. on Wizardry Night.
Single-game tickets to Wizardry Night and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- Emoff Called Up - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: December 28 vs Peoria - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Marksmen Stories
- Emoff Called Up
- Lieth Called Up
- Kenny Stops 38, Marksmen Defeat Mayhem 3-1
- Marksmen Sign Vitali Mikhailov
- Marksmen Sign Mike Wilson