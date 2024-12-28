SPHL Announces Suspension
December 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Evansville's Matt Dorsey
Evansville's Matt Dorsey has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 111, Evansville at Quad City, played on Friday, December 27.
Dorsey was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 23.4 at 16:48 of the third period.
Dorsey will miss Evansville's game tonight against Quad City.
