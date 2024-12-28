SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Huntsville's Craig McCabe

Huntsville's Craig McCabe has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 109, Huntsville at Roanoke, played on Friday, December 27.

McCabe was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 6:27 of the second period.

McCabe will miss Huntsville's game tonight against Fayetteville.

