ThunderBolts Fall 4-2 to Storm in Tripleheader Finale

December 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: Tied 2-2 through two periods, the Thunderbolts outshot Quad City in the final period, however the Storm were able to find the only goals and deny Evansville the weekend sweep, 4-2 Quad City the final score on Saturday night at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Tuesday, December 31st against the Huntsville Havoc at 7:05pm CT.

After allowing the first goal in each of the past two games, it was Quad City who scored first, as Lukas Lacny scored on a power play at 2:41 of the second period. In response, Derek Contessa scored to tie the game at 4:14, assisted by Vili Vesalainen and Jordan Simoneau. Later in the second period, Severi Savijoki gave the Storm a 2-1 lead with a shorthanded goal at 16:59. Responding again, Evansville tied the game 2-2 as Brendan Harrogate finished a net-front passing play from Vesalainen and Grayson Valente with only 3 seconds remaining in the period. 12:43 into the third period, Tommy Tsicos broke the tie for Quad City, banking a shot through Ty Taylor off a Thunderbolt in front of the net. Despite several high-danger chances for Evansville, including a shot that hit the post, the Storm held on and added an empty-net goal from Aaron Ryback in the final minute, 4-2 Quad City the final score.

Contessa and Harrogate finished with a goal each while Vesalainen tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Ty Taylor finished with 24 saves on 27 shots. The Thunderbolts and Storm meet again on Friday, January 3rd at Ford Center, face-off set for 7:05pm CT.

