Preview: December 28 vs Peoria
December 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers spend their last home game of 2024 honoring their local service members for Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.
-
Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT
Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT
Watch: FloSports
Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.
-
Ice Flyers Record: 6-14-1-2 (15 Points)
Ice Flyers Last Game: 2-3 SO Loss to the Macon Mayhem on Friday, December 27.
-
Rivermen Record: 14-4-2-2 (32 Points)
Rivermen's Last Game: 6-3 win over the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, December 27.
PROMO INFO
- Military Appreciation Night is proudly sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.
- The Ice Flyers and Navy Federal Credit Union co-provided discounted tickets to active, retired, and veteran service members at the Box Office.
- Over 500 tickets were donated to local military organizations ahead of tonight's game.
- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation
- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #11 Houston Wilson's Columbia Jersey.
WHAT ARE WE WEARING?
The team will be wearing their columbia blue uniforms.
WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?
Away: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Macon | 6PM CT
Home: Friday, Jan. 3 for Cars Jersey Night | Get Tickets | 7PM CT
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from December 28, 2024
- Emoff Called Up - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Preview: December 28 vs Peoria - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.