Preview: December 28 vs Peoria

December 28, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers spend their last home game of 2024 honoring their local service members for Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.

-

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

-

Ice Flyers Record: 6-14-1-2 (15 Points)

Ice Flyers Last Game: 2-3 SO Loss to the Macon Mayhem on Friday, December 27.

-

Rivermen Record: 14-4-2-2 (32 Points)

Rivermen's Last Game: 6-3 win over the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, December 27.

PROMO INFO

- Military Appreciation Night is proudly sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.

- The Ice Flyers and Navy Federal Credit Union co-provided discounted tickets to active, retired, and veteran service members at the Box Office.

- Over 500 tickets were donated to local military organizations ahead of tonight's game.

- Tonight's 50/50 will benefit the Ice Flyers Foundation

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will get to take home #11 Houston Wilson's Columbia Jersey.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their columbia blue uniforms.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Tuesday, Dec. 31 at Macon | 6PM CT

Home: Friday, Jan. 3 for Cars Jersey Night | Get Tickets | 7PM CT

