Skeeters Fall to El Paso in Game 2 of Triple A Final Stretch

September 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West)







(EL PASO, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters were taken down by the El Paso Chihuahuas, 8-2, on Friday night at Southwest University Park.

The Skeeters moved to 1-1 in the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch.

El Paso jumped out to an 8-0 lead through the third inning, scoring seven of the runs off Skeeters starter Jonathan Bermudez. Taylor Kohlwey opened the scoring, with a three-run double off the wall in right-center in the second inning. Patrick Kivlehan and John Andreoli each delivered two-run home runs in the fourth, with Gosuke Katoh also adding an RBI triple.

Bermudez took the loss, allowing a season-high seven runs on five hits, while walking four and striking out four.

The Skeeters logged their first run of the night on an RBI double down the left-field line from Taylor Jones to score Jeremy Peña. Jones has driven in 10 runs over his last four games. Peña, who finished the night 1-for-3 with a double, has hit .483 with two doubles, two triples and nine home runs over his last 15 games.

Drew Butera added on in the ninth with a solo home run, which was his first since signing a minor league deal with the Astros and joining the Skeeters, and his eighth overall this season.

With Saturday's scheduled starter Peter Solomon being recalled by the Houston Astros on Friday, the Skeeters will send right-hander Hunter Brown to the mound. El Paso will turn to right-hander Adrian Martinez for game three of the five-game series.

