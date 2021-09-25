Montero, Bird, Trejo Deliver Yet Another Improbable Albuquerque Win

Isotopes 7 (54-68, 2-0), Aces 5 (69-51, 0-2) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM

AT THE DISH: Alan Trejo blasted two home runs, including a walk-off, two-run blast in the ninth inning ... Albuquerque trailed 5-2 with two outs in the ninth inning and a runner on first before Joshua Fuentes singled, Elehuris Montero picked up an RBI double, Greg Bird tied it up with a two-run single, then Trejo delivered his heroics ... Montero was 4-for-4 with three doubles after being hit by a pitch on the helmet in the first inning ... Chris Rabago had two hits.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Frank Duncan gave up eight hits and three runs in 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts ... Chad Smith and Jake Bird each worked a scoreless inning to set up the epic comeback.

TOPES TIDBITS: Trejo's blast was the fourth walk-off home run of the season for the Isotopes: Brian Serven (May 23 vs. OKC), Montero (July 6 vs. EP), Fuentes (Sept. 13 vs. EP) ... Rabago threw out a pair of Aces trying to steal in the eighth inning ... Albuquerque also had two outfield assists as Ryan Vilade and Taylor Snyder each threw out Andrew Young attempting to take an extra base after an RBI hit.

ON DECK: The Isotopes and Aces are back at it Saturday evening. The annual end-of-season player award ceremony will take place on the field prior to the game, and it is the second Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Floor & Décor. Southpaw Ryan Rolison (2-2, 7.12) will start for Albuquerque, and Reno is undecided. There will also be postgame fireworks (weather permitting) presented by Blake's Lotaburger.

