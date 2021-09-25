Hunter Brown Strikes out 10 as Skeeters Lose in El Paso
September 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(EL PASO, Texas) - On a rainy Saturday night at Southwest University Park, the Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated, 3-2, by the El Paso Chihuahuas in game three of the Triple A Final Stretch. The Skeeters moved to 1-2 in their 10-game Triple A Final Stretch slate.
El Paso took a late lead off right-hander Pedro Báez, making the second appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment, in the seventh inning. Yorman Rodriguez hit a solo home run and Taylor Kohlwey added an RBI double. Báez totaled 28 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out one through 2/3 of an inning.
Hunter Brown, rated as the Houston Astros' No. 4 prospect, per MLB.com, matched the Skeeters' season high with 10 strikeouts, also matching his career high. Brown took a no-decision, allowing a run on five hits and surrendering just one walk.
The Skeeters struck first on the night, with a sacrifice fly from Jacob Wilson in the first inning. El Paso knotted the game up the in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from John Andreoli. The Skeeters began to mount a comeback in the ninth, loading the bases with nobody out. Michael Papierski delivered a sacrifice fly, but Joe Beimel was able to pick up his first save with El Paso this season.
CJ Hinojosa finished the night 2-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 19 games. It's the longest hitting streak for the Skeeters this season and is the longest active hitting streak in Minor League Baseball.
The Skeeters and Chihuahuas continue their five-game set at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday at Southwest University Park. The Skeeters will send right-hander Brett Conine out for the start and he'll be opposed by left-hander Daniel Camarena for El Paso.
Tickets for the Triple A Final Stretch at Constellation Field are on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 25, 2021
- Hunter Brown Strikes out 10 as Skeeters Lose in El Paso - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Serven, Snyder Provide Dramatics, Isotopes Defeat Reno Again - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Bees Bats Outlast Cats - Salt Lake Bees
- Reno Falls, 3-1, in Pitching Duel with Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Announce End-Of-Season Player Awards - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 25, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Round Rock Tops Tacoma 4-3 in Game Two on Friday Night - Round Rock Express
- Aviators Stumble Once again against Oklahoma City, Lose 13-4 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Dodgers Crush Las Vegas - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Chihuahuas Bat around in Third, Top Sugar Land - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Montero, Bird, Trejo Deliver Yet Another Improbable Albuquerque Win - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Skeeters Fall to El Paso in Game 2 of Triple A Final Stretch - Sugar Land Skeeters
- New guy Nogowski plays hero, Bracho earns 8th save - Sacramento River Cats
- River Cats Rally Late to Drop Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Andrew Young Drives in Three, Aces Lose 7-5 to Isotopes - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Skeeters Stories
- Hunter Brown Strikes out 10 as Skeeters Lose in El Paso
- Skeeters Fall to El Paso in Game 2 of Triple A Final Stretch
- Skeeters Announce 2022 Regular-Season Schedule
- Skeeters Take Triple A Final Stretch Opener with Victory in El Paso
- Skeeters Set to Enter Triple A Final Stretch