Hunter Brown Strikes out 10 as Skeeters Lose in El Paso

(EL PASO, Texas) - On a rainy Saturday night at Southwest University Park, the Sugar Land Skeeters were defeated, 3-2, by the El Paso Chihuahuas in game three of the Triple A Final Stretch. The Skeeters moved to 1-2 in their 10-game Triple A Final Stretch slate.

El Paso took a late lead off right-hander Pedro Báez, making the second appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment, in the seventh inning. Yorman Rodriguez hit a solo home run and Taylor Kohlwey added an RBI double. Báez totaled 28 pitches, allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out one through 2/3 of an inning.

Hunter Brown, rated as the Houston Astros' No. 4 prospect, per MLB.com, matched the Skeeters' season high with 10 strikeouts, also matching his career high. Brown took a no-decision, allowing a run on five hits and surrendering just one walk.

The Skeeters struck first on the night, with a sacrifice fly from Jacob Wilson in the first inning. El Paso knotted the game up the in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from John Andreoli. The Skeeters began to mount a comeback in the ninth, loading the bases with nobody out. Michael Papierski delivered a sacrifice fly, but Joe Beimel was able to pick up his first save with El Paso this season.

CJ Hinojosa finished the night 2-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 19 games. It's the longest hitting streak for the Skeeters this season and is the longest active hitting streak in Minor League Baseball.

The Skeeters and Chihuahuas continue their five-game set at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday at Southwest University Park. The Skeeters will send right-hander Brett Conine out for the start and he'll be opposed by left-hander Daniel Camarena for El Paso.

