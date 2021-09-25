Serven, Snyder Provide Dramatics, Isotopes Defeat Reno Again

Isotopes 3 (55-68, 3-0), Aces 1 (69-52, 0-3) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, NM

AT THE DISH: Trailing 1-0 in the seventh, Brian Serven (16 HR) clubbed a two-run homer before Taylor Snyder (10 HR) made it back-to-back by obliterating a ball 493 feet off the scoreboard ... Albuquerque finished with just four hits.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starter Ryan Rolison was outstanding, firing five shutout innings of one-hit ball with three walks and eight strikeouts ... Five relievers combined to allow just one run ... Ben Bowden earned the win while extending his Triple-A scoreless streak to 10.2 ... Pitcher of the Year Logan Cozart stranded a pair of runners in the eighth by fanning Stuart Fairchild ... Justin Lawrence struck out Cooper Hummel with two on and two out to wrap up his 13th save of the season.

TOPES TIDBITS: Serven and Snyder teamed up for the eighth set of back-to-back home runs for Albuquerque this season, the first time since Serven and LJ Hatch did so on Sept. 6 at Oklahoma City ... The Isotopes have taken the first three games of a series for the second time this year (vs. Salt Lake).

ON DECK: Albuquerque will aim for a fourth consecutive victory over the Aces when the two teams meet up for day baseball on Sunday. It is the conclusion of Fan Appreciation Weekend, and Short Sleeve Hoodies will be given to the first 2,000 fans 21 and older, presented by Modelo Especial. Southpaw Bernardo Flores (0-1, 19.29) is scheduled to start for the Isotopes against Reno right-hander Riley Smith (0-0, 6.75). First pitch is set for 1:35 MT.

