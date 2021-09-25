Chihuahuas Bat around in Third, Top Sugar Land

September 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning Friday and beat the Sugar Land Skeeters 8-2. The nine-batter third inning rally began with two outs and nobody on base and included four extra-base hits and two walks.

El Paso starter Pedro Avila pitched five shutout innings in his first career Triple-A start. Patrick Kivlehan went 2-for-4 with his third home run in his last four games. Kivlehan has multiple hits in each of his last three games. Chihuahuas reliever Jose Quezada struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning and has pitched four scoreless outings since returning from Double-A.

Chihuahuas first baseman Taylor Kohlwey hit a three-run double in the second inning and is now 3-for-6 with 10 RBIs with the bases loaded this season. The Chihuahuas and Skeeters have split the first two games of the series. El Paso has won three of its last five games.

Team Records: Sugar Land (72-50, 1-1 in Final Stretch), El Paso (47-75, 1-1 in Final Stretch)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Hunter Brown (5-1, 4.43) vs. El Paso RHP Adrian Martinez (0-2, 6.21). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.