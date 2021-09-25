Aces Notes

First pitch from Isotopes Park is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Some Nights:

- The Reno Aces were stunned in game two of the Final Stretch, falling, 7-5, to Albuquerque on Friday.

- Drew Ellis saw his streak of reaching base safely jump to 27 games with Reno since July 10 when was plunked in the fifth. Since his return on Sept. 10, Ellis is slashing .365/.459/.942 with seven doubles, seven home runs, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- Alek Thomas increased his hitting and run-scoring streak to nine games in Thursday's contest, going 3-for-5 with a tally. The 21-year-old has put forth a .537/.587/1.660 slash line with five RBIs and 14 runs scored. The Aces' outfielder strung together back-to-back four-hit games on Sept 21-23, serving as the only player in professional baseball to record a pair of consecutive four-hit games in the same year. He joined Collin Cowgill (2011), Mike Freeman (2015), Zach Borenstein (2016), Ildemaro Vargas (2017) and Matt Lipka (2021) as the only players in franchise history to smack four base knocks in two consecutive games.

- Cooper Hummel saw his 10-game hitting streak come to an end in Thursday's contest, finishing his successful stretch with a .550/.580/.925 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs on 22 hits. In 18 appearances this month, Hummel has put forth a .478/.524/.821 slash line with two triples, four homers, seven doubles, 24 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

- Andrew Young jumped out to a four-game multi-hit and RBI streak since returning to Reno, going 2-for-5 with a double and a trio of RBIs.

Carry On:

- Reigning Triple-A Player of the Week Juniel Querecuto put together a solid week of work since Sept. 13. The veteran infielder put forth a 12-for-26 showing with a .462/.500/.846 slash line, a pair of doubles, two home runs, 10 RBIs and 10 runs scored in his six starts to his first weekly accolade.

- The 29-year-old rides a team-high 16-game hitting streak into tonight's contest following his 1-for-3 performance on Friday. He also bumped his run-scoring stretch to nine games with a tally against the Isotoped but, saw his RBI streak end at six contests.

- Over the last 16-game stretch, the Aces' top hitter is slashing .396/.452/.714 while going 25-for-63 with 10 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

- In his 16 starts since Sept. 6, Querecuto has recorded eight multi-hit games, has registered six games with two or more RBIs and has posted five multi-run contests.

- Querecuto, with the Aces alone, has recorded 298 base knocks in his three seasons, ranking seventh all-time behind Mike Freeman with 301. The Aces' infielder reached 900 hits in his MiLB career and 100 extra-base hits in Triple-A with his performance on Sept. 19. With four more base knocks and three appearances, he will reach the 400-mark for each in MiLB's highest level.

All Alone (on the Mound):

Edgar Arredondo will face Albuquerque for the first time in his career and will make his ninth srtart with Reno this year. Worked three innings in his outing against Salt Lake on Sept. 17, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out one Bee.

- Ryan Rolison will make his first career start against Reno and take the bump for his ninth start of the season with Albuquerque. The left-hander boasts a 2-2 record with 35 strikeouts and a 7.12 ERA in 36.2 innings of work. His best outing of the year came on June 3 against Round Rock, going 5.2 frames and allowing just two hits and a walk with four punchouts.

Be Calm:

- Ryan Weiss has put forth a stellar 11-game stretch since Aug. 9, boasting a 1-0 record with a 2.12 ERA to go along with 22 punchouts in 17.0 innings of work. The opposition is batting .183 over that span against the Aces' right-hander.

- Jesus Liranzo tossed his fifth-straight and 12th scoreless relief performance with Reno out of the bullpen on Tuesday, going one inning and retiring three of the four batters he faced. In his 14 outings since the start of August, the Aces' reliever has registered 20 strikeouts and a 1.72 ERA in 15.2 innings of work.

- Taylor Clarke has looked sharp in his seven appearances with Reno this season, striking out eight batters and allowing just two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings of work. The Aces' reliever has held his opponent to a .250 batting average over the seven-game stretch.

- The trio combined for four innings of work in Friday's contest, surrendering just one unearned run on five hits with five of the team's 12 strikeouts.

I Wanna Be the One:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .296 batting average, .522 slugging percentage, .897 OPS and 860 runs scored. The team from Northern Nevada is one of two MiLB teams with at least 800 tallies (Rancho Cucamonga, 810). The Biggest Little City's squad has recorded a MiLB-leading 1257 hits, leading Las Vegas by 74 hits (1183). The Aces are tied or out-hitting 18 of the 32 MLB teams (8 AL, 10 NL), including Arizona, in 30 fewer games.

- Blake Lalli's club paces Triple-A with a .315/.395/.542 slash line, 301 runs scored, 426 hits, 64 home runs, 80 doubles and 18 triples after the sixth frame.

- The Aces have mounted 21 comebacks this season, boasting a 14-7 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

