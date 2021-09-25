Reno Falls, 3-1, in Pitching Duel with Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Reno Aces dropped its third-straight contest to the Albuquerque Isotopes, 3-1, on Saturday night.

Aces' starter Edgar Arredondo tossed his longest outing of the year with a four-inning, one-hit performance while matching his season-high in Reno with three punchouts. The right-hander tossed just 37 pitches against the Isotopes, logging 27 for strikes.

Juniel Querecuto extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a two-out double in the eighth, matching his career-high mark set in 2018.

Andrew Young jumped out to a five-game hitting streak with his 1-for-4 performance on Saturday, adding an RBI to his final line.

A pitcher's duel between Arredondo and Isotopes' Ryan Rolison ensued with neither surrendering a hit through the opening three frames. The only runner allowed through the first third of the contest came on an error committed by Reno.

Blake Lalli's club broke the hitless drought in the top of the fourth with a one-out single off the bat of Cooper Hummel to right-field.

Albuquerque disrupted Arredondo's no-hitter in the fourth with a double to left but nothing came off the base knock, leaving the score deadlocked at zero.

Reno threatened in the fifth with a pair of two-out walks to Jake Hager and Jose Herrera before both advanced on a wild pitch to put runners on second and third. After pinch hitter Michael De La Cruz loaded the bases on a walk of his own, Albuquerque shut down the Aces' opportunity.

Tyler Holton came in to relieve Arredondo in the fifth and nearly hurled an immaculate inning in his first frame of work, throwing 10 pitches and landing nine inside the zone for a trio of strikeouts. The left-hander tossed another perfect inning in the sixth before getting pulled in the seventh.

The Aces broke the scoreless tie in the top of the sixth with a one-run frame. Following Hummel's second single of the evening and a swipe of second base, Andrew Young extended his hitting and RBI streak to five games with a one-run single to right, giving Reno a 1-0 edge. Albuquerque took the lead with a three-spot, 3-1, in the seventh on a two-run homer by Brian Serven and a solo shot from Taylor Snyder.

Both teams were held off the board through the final two innings, giving the Isotopes their third win of the series.

Reno will return to Isotopes Park for Sunday's contest against Albuquerque with first pitch slated for 12:35 p.m. PT. Sunday's game can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

