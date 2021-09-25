Bees Bats Outlast Cats
September 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
The Salt Lake Bees exploded for 10 runs in the first three innings and held on to defeat the Sacramento River Cats 11-9 on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark.
Salt Lake scored four runs in the first, one in the second and then five runs in the third to take a 10-5 lead. Leadoff hitter Taylor Ward reached base and scored in each of the first three innings, including a solo home run in the second and a bases clearing double in the third inning. Brendon Davis hit his fifth home run as a Bee with a laser shot over the left field wall in the first inning. Michael Stefanic finished 2-for-4 to raise his league-best batting average to .348.
Starter Jack Dashwood was roughed up early allowing five runs in the first three innings. Tyler Danish picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just three base runners while striking out five. Tyler Peterson locked down his team-best 8th save with a scoreless ninth inning.
The Bees and River Cats will play a Sunday matinee at 1:05 tomorrow afternoon and then the Bees will finish up the 2021 home season with a 6:35 start on Monday night.
