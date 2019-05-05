Six-Run Sixth Inning Pushes Los Toros Past Los Cucuys

VISALIA, CA - Los Toros starter, Josh Green , pitched six complete innings giving up seven hits and two earned runs. He walked one and struck out nine, which was a career high for the 23-year-old right-handed pitcher.

Visalia scored first when Jose Caballero belted a fastball over the left field wall off the first pitch in the bottom of the first. Los Cucuys answered with a run in the second inning when Zane Gurwitz singled to score Ryan Vega . Inland Empire took the lead in the third when Vega's double scored Torii Hunter, Jr.

Heading into the sixth inning, los Toros were trailing 2-1. Yoel Yanqui tied the game when he grounded out to first with bases loaded, which allowed Jancarlos Cintron to score. In that same inning, LT Tolbert cleared the bases with a three-RBI double to take the lead 5-2. That double scored Mark Karaviotis , Renae Martinez , and Luis Alejandro Basabe . Los Toros' final two runs came off a 2-run blast by Camden Duzenack which made it 7-2.

Matt Brill came in the ninth to close out the game after Kyler Stout pitched two shutout innings with four strikeouts. Brill struggled in the beginning of the ninth. He hit the first batter he saw, Kevin Williams, Jr., and twalked Kyle Survance, Jr. With one out and runners on first and second, Keiner Pina hit a ground ball to Duzenack that could have been a double play ball. Instead, they retired Survance at second but Cintron overthrew the ball to first, which allowed Pina to reach first and Williams to score. That errant throw made the score 7-3, but Brill struck out Gurwitz to end the game.

Los Toros host los Cucuys for the final game of a three-game series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is at 2pm and expected starters are Visalia's Shumpei Yoshikawa and Inland Empire's Aaron Hernandez .

