Giants Hold off Quakes on Sunday

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants held off a would-be Quakes' rally on Sunday, securing a 4-2 win at Excite Ballpark to avoid a three-game sweep.

The win for San Jose not only prevented Rancho from the sweep, it ended the Giants' eight-game losing streak at home.

Tied at 1-1 in the fifth, Quakes' reliever Ryan Moseley was summoned into the game, taking over for Victor Gonzalez with one out and the bases empty. Moseley (1-1) struggled to throw strikes though, as he walked three in the inning and ended up giving up a pair of runs. A ground ball that was mishandled by shortstop Jeter Downs with two outs didn't help his cause, as the error allowed a run to score and caused both runs to be unearned, as the Giants took a 3-1 lead.

Rancho closed to within a run in the sixth, as Devin Mann walked and later scored on a Nick Yarnall sac fly, making it 3-2.

The Giants got that run back in the bottom of the inning, as Kyle McPherson homered off Max Gamboa, rounding out the scoring at 4-2.

The Quakes saw their best scoring threat come in the eighth, when Carlos Rincon singled and Marcus Chiu walked. With two outs and two in scoring position though, Giants' reliever Raffi Vizcaino struck out Drew Avans to end the threat and keep the Giants in front. Rancho went 1-2-3 in the ninth, with Vizcaino recording his third save of the year.

Brandon Montgomery took San Jose starter DJ Myers (1-1) deep in the third, giving the Quakes a temporary 1-0 lead. That was the only run allowed by the San Jose starter though, as he allowed three hits over five innings to net the win.

After a day off on Monday, the Quakes (19-12) will return home on Tuesday, May 7th, hosting Inland Empire in game one of a three-game series. Edwin Uceta (1-0) will take on Oliver Ortega of Inland Empire, in the first game of the three-game series.

Tuesday is Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can bring ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans to the ballpark for a free Club Seat Ticket. Game time is 7:05pm and tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

