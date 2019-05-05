Los Toros de Visalia Sweep Los Cucuys de San Bernardino in Three-Game Series

VISALIA, CA-Los Toros de Visalia came back from a 3-0 defecit to win 5-3. Shumpei Yoshikawa started for los Toros but only lasted an inning and two-thirds. Bryan Valdez came in relief for Yoshikawa and pitched through the seventh. Valdez had a near perfect outing not allowing any hits or runs, but he did walk one in 5 and one-third innings.

Entering the bottom of the fifth, los Cucuys were leading 3-1. Camden Duzenack hit a solo shot over the left field wall to make the score 3-2. Los Toros tied the game in the bottom of the seventh when Renae Martinez doubled to score Mark Karaviotis from first base.

Luis Castillo shut down los Cucuys in the top of the eighth to keep the score tied heading into the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and a runner on first, Duzenack belted his second homerun of the day to take the lead 5-3. That is Duzenack's seventh homerun of the season.

West Tunnell came in to finish the game and he earned his fourth save after working with runners on the corners. Los Toros completed the sweep and extended the win streak to four games. With a 22-9 record, los Toros have the best record in the California League and have a seven-game lead on the Modesto Nuts. Los Toros have an off day tomorrow before traveling to Lake Elsinore for a three-game series.

